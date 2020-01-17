Two St. Bernard Parish corrections officers plead guilty in connection with 2014 inmate death

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations say two more St. Bernard Parish corrections officers pled guilty in connection with the death of an inmate in 2014.
Nimali Henry died on April 1, 2014 from a rare blood disorder after the St. Bernard Parish Prison failed to give her treatment during the 10 days she was incarcerated there.
Former captain Andre Dominick, who acted as the medical officer at the time of the incident, admitted that he knew about Henry’s serious medical needs but failed to get her medical attention.
Dominick pleaded guilty to violating Henry’s civil rights and is set to be sentenced on June 10. He faces up to life in prison.
Former correctional officer Lisa Vaccarella pleaded guilty to one count of misprison of a felony. Vaccarella admitted that she knew the other officers at the jail willfully deprived Henry of medical treatment but failed to alert federal authorities.
Vaccarella also pleaded to one count of making false statements to the FBI. She is set to be sentenced on April 29 and faces up to eight years in prison.
Two other former deputies, Timothy Williams and Debra Becnel previously plead guilty to their roles in the case.
Williams pleaded guilty on September 18, 2018 to deprivation of rights. Becnel pleaded guilty to making false statements in connection with a federal investigation on January 7.
“Officers such as Andre Dominick and Lisa Vaccarella have a responsibility to protect the civil rights of all in their custody,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Department of Justice will continue to defend the civil rights of all citizens.”
