Winter cold returns next week
By David Bernard | January 17, 2020 at 3:59 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 3:59 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After some spotty rain on Saturday cooler weather will begin to move into the area by Sunday morning. Highs will remain in the 50s on Sunday.

An even stronger push of cold air comes Monday night. Freezing temperatures are possible for the North Shore as early as Monday morning but more likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time a freeze is not expected for the immediate South Shore.

Freeze not expected for South Shore

It will stay dry next week with rain chances returning by the end of the week.

