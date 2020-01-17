Winter cold returns next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After some spotty rain on Saturday cooler weather will begin to move into the area by Sunday morning. Highs will remain in the 50s on Sunday.
An even stronger push of cold air comes Monday night. Freezing temperatures are possible for the North Shore as early as Monday morning but more likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time a freeze is not expected for the immediate South Shore.
It will stay dry next week with rain chances returning by the end of the week.
