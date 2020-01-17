Zack: Tale of two seasons this weekend

Now for the first half of the weekend we will revert back to the warmth and humidity as highs rise back into the 70s on Saturday. There will also be a chance for some showers, especially for the first half of the day. By Saturday night an Arctic front will roll through sending temperatures tumbling. The good news for Sunday, the sunny skies make a return to the forecast but it will be much colder. Highs fall back into the low 50s and with the wind, it will feel like the 40s throughout much of Sunday afternoon.