Arrest made in St. Charles Parish bank robbery

Arrest made in St. Charles Parish bank robbery
Glenneil Isaac, 54 (Source: St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Nicole Mumphrey | January 18, 2020 at 1:51 PM CST - Updated January 18 at 1:51 PM

ST. ROSE, La. (WVUE) -The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say robbed a St. Rose bank Friday.

Police say Glenneil Isaac, 54, of Luling, robbed the First American Bank in St. Rose around 3:00 p.m.

During the investigation, video footage was recovered from the bank, as well as neighboring businesses which ultimately led to the suspect being identified as Glenneil Isaac.

A warrant was immediately secured for the arrest of Isaac in relation to the bank robbery. Within a few hours, detectives were able to locate Isaac at a residence on Paul Maillard

Road in Luling where he was taken into custody.

Isaac had a previous arrest and subsequent conviction of Attempted Aggravated Rape of a minor in the late 1980’s and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.