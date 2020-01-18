Arrest made in St. Charles Parish bank robbery

ST. ROSE, La. (WVUE) -The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say robbed a St. Rose bank Friday.
Police say Glenneil Isaac, 54, of Luling, robbed the First American Bank in St. Rose around 3:00 p.m.
During the investigation, video footage was recovered from the bank, as well as neighboring businesses which ultimately led to the suspect being identified as Glenneil Isaac.
A warrant was immediately secured for the arrest of Isaac in relation to the bank robbery. Within a few hours, detectives were able to locate Isaac at a residence on Paul Maillard
Road in Luling where he was taken into custody.
Isaac had a previous arrest and subsequent conviction of Attempted Aggravated Rape of a minor in the late 1980’s and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
