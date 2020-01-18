Boil water advisory issued for Cross Gates Water System

SLIDELL La. (WVUE) -An electrical short triggered a boil water advisory Saturday morning for customers on the Cross Gates Water System, according to St. Tammany Parish spokesperson.
Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with Louisiana Department of Health regulations, Tammany Utilities customers on the Cross Gates Water System should disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation.
Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)
