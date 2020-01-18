California teachers sue after jetliner dumps fuel on schools

Attorney Gloria Allred, lower left, listens as one of four Park Avenue Elementary School teachers talks about her experiences when a Delta Airlines jet dumped fuel over their school Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at a Los Angeles news conference Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The four plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Delta - Lisette Barajas, Laura Guzman, Mariana De La Torre and Anabel Samperio - appeared at the news conference but declined to be identified individually when they spoke. The teachers plan to file a lawsuit after a commercial airliner with engine trouble dumped jet fuel over a densely populated area. (Source: (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)