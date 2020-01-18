Coast Guard airlifts man shot while duck hunting near Lake Borgne

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Coast Guard says a man was medevaced after suffering a gunshot wound while hunting near Lake Borgne Friday morning.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans was contacted just before 10 a.m. about a man suffering from an accidental gunshot wound to his lower back. The incident happened while the victim was duck hunting 10 miles northeast of Hopedale.
A helicopter crew was dispatched to the area where they were able to airlift the man to University Medical Center for treatment.
The man is currently listed in stable condition.
