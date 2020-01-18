Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Ben Howland has received a $25,000 fine and a reprimand from the Southeastern Conference for discussing a conversation he had with the league office about the officiating in a 60-59 loss to LSU last week. SEC officials said Howland violated a league bylaw that prohibits coaches, players and support personnel from offering public criticism of officials or for making public any specific communication with the league office related to officiating. Howland said Monday he spoke with SEC coordinator of men’s basketball officials Mark Whitehead about “a number of calls” that were made in the Mississippi State-LSU game.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has paid tribute to the Louisiana State University football team, college football's national champions. He says the team will be remembered as one of the greatest in college football history. The undefeated Tigers visited the White House after defeating Clemson on Monday night in the playoff final. Trump noted the team's “brutal schedule" that included seven teams ranked in the top 10. He also noted that the LSU team rallied around its offensive coordinator, Steven Ensminger, following a plane crash that killed his daughter-in-law and four others. Trump said the team “showed the world what it means to look out for one another.”
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 49 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans stopped the Utah Jazz's 10-game win streak with a 138-132 victory. Utah led 132-127 on Bojan Bogdanovic's 3 with 2:28 to go in overtime, but went scoreless the rest of the way. The Pelicans scored 11 straight on layups by Derrick Favors and E'Twaun Moore and seven free throws. Utah star Donovan Mitchell tied his career high with 46 points before missing several shots in the final minutes of overtime.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police in New Orleans say a misdemeanor simple battery warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. The warrant comes as video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer's backside during LSU's locker room celebration after Monday night's national championship game in the Superdome. The Browns issued a statement saying Beckham and his representatives are cooperating with authorities “to appropriately address the situation.” The arrest warrant follows another post-game controversy involving Beckham. LSU has acknowledged contacting NCAA officials about Beckham apparently handing out cash to Tigers players after the championship game.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers are hoping Joe Brady can bolster their sagging offense like he did at LSU. Carolina officially announced the hiring Thursday of the LSU passing game coordinator as its offensive coordinator. The 30-year-old Brady helped transform LSU into a powerhouse using a spread attack on offense in his only season at the school. The Tigers rolled through a 15-0 season and won the national championship. Brady won the Broyles Award given annually to the top assistant coach in college football. He becomes the NFL's youngest active offensive coordinator.