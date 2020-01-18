Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has paid tribute to the Louisiana State University football team, college football's national champions. He says the team will be remembered as one of the greatest in college football history. The undefeated Tigers visited the White House after defeating Clemson on Monday night in the playoff final. Trump noted the team's “brutal schedule" that included seven teams ranked in the top 10. He also noted that the LSU team rallied around its offensive coordinator, Steven Ensminger, following a plane crash that killed his daughter-in-law and four others. Trump said the team “showed the world what it means to look out for one another.”