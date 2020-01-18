Morial Convention Center victim of latest ransomware attack

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is the latest victim of a cyber attack, according to officials.
In a press release, officials say the convention center’s network was attacked with ransomware on Wednesday evening. The attack caused the center’s network to be rendered inaccessible.
Events at the Morial Convention Center were inconvenienced by the attack, but have not been negatively affected.
It is not believed that any sensitive employee data was compromised.
Officials say staff are currently working to resolve the problem.
Last month, New Orleans City Hall was the victim of a similar attack. The City is continuing to recover from December’s ransomware attack that affected many city offices.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.