Nicondra: Cold front moving into the area

Showers continue into the late evening ahead of a major cold front making it’s way south. A very noticeable temperature drop will settle in overnight. Sunday morning lows will only be in the 40s with a strong breeze. High temperatures will only be in the 50s which will feel really cold after the warm stretch we’ve experienced with several days near or breaking high records. Chilly and breezy conditions will stick around through the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be frigid with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s north of Lake Pontchartrain. Late week temperatures rebound and rain chances return.