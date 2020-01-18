SBSO investigating fatal shooting in Violet, person of interest sought

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Violet Friday.
Sheriff James Pohlmann says man was found shot to death in the 5400 block of East St. Bernard Highway just before 4 p.m.
Detectives have identified a person of interest in the shooting and are asking for the public’s help to locate them. Deputies are searching for 35-year-old Joel Lehmann. They believe he may have valuable information that will aid in the investigation.
Lehmann is believed to be driving a silver 2007 Ford Ranger with the license plate number X232849.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of Lehmann are asked to contact the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
