Zack: A few showers today; windy and cold Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - What a weekend we have in store in weather as we go from near 80 today to barely making it out of the 40s on Sunday.
We have a cold front that will approach the area by this evening but out ahead of that front we can expect a warm and humid day. Rain coverage today will not be great with the bulk of the activity being in the morning and later this evening as the front passes. No severe weather nor heavy rainfall is expected.
Sunday we wake up to more typical January weather as winds will be howling out of the north and colder temperatures will be moving in. The good news for Sunday is the return of the sunny skies, the bad news is it will be quite chilly. Although highs do make it to the low 50s it will be feeling like the 40s with the wind.
Going into next week be prepared for freezing temperatures for multiple mornings especially north of the lake and away from the city. Now this will not be a pipe bursting freeze but frost is likely so protecting the plants will be a necessity. It will be a dry cold though as sunny skies dominate the first half of the week.
