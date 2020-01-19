Family, friends remember ‘5th Ward Weebie’ at memorial service

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On a frigid and windy Sunday morning, a long line of friends, family members, and New Orleanians showed up to the Mahalia Jackson Theater to pay their respects to a ‘5th Ward Weebie’.
“It’s gonna be sad, but everyone knew him as a happy person and very friendly, so we’re gonna celebrate a good way," said cousin Marlo Nelson.
“When you were in his presence, you feel like he’s positive, and he gives out positive energy," said friend Larry Ford Jr.
“He just rapped funny, he was a good person. I knew him from the neighborhood, and you know he was from the 5th Ward part of New Orleans right across Broad. And you know he represented that ward. That ward was never really on the map until he came out," said Tyrone Arloni.
Jerome Cosey, aka ‘5th Ward Weebie’, was a New Orleans musician and rapper who helped bring bounce music to main stream, but those who knew him say that’s just one of the many qualities they’ll remember.
Even leaders like Mayor Latoya Cantrell referred to Cosey as a driving force in the music scene, calling him a friend and icon, who had recently performed at a black and gold pep rally.
“Also he loved to dance, whatever music he put to it, you gonna start dancing,” said Ford.
“You can’t stand still listening to him,” said Arloni. “That’s why they call it Bounce.”
While Cosey’s passing from a sudden heart attack at the age of 42 was sudden and unexpected, those at his visitation today say he deserves to be remembered in true New Orleans fashion.
“He wouldn’t want us to be sad," said Nelson.
“Oh we don’t cry in New Orleans, we second line. We dance. We celebrate. We don’t cry," said Arloni.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.