JPSO investigating Metairie homicide

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead following a shooting in Metairie late Friday night, according to police.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said deputies were called to the 3400 block of Kent Avenue around 11:15 pm, upon arrival they found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified, according to police.
There is no suspect or motive at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
