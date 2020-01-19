LSU to hold make-up classes after canceling two days of class for national championship game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials say the university is holding two Saturday make-up classes after canceling two days of class for the national championship.
The university canceled classes Jan. 13 and 14 for the national championship and is now holding the make-up class days to ensure the spring semester meets the minimum number of required class days, according to LSU.
The make-up days will be held on two Saturdays: Jan. 25 and Feb. 8. This allows LSU to make up the days without interfering with the Mardi Gras holiday or spring break.
The changes do not apply to students at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center. The law center will contact its students directly about make-up classes. Law students, in the meantime, should contact the dean’s office with questions.
The make-up class day for Monday, Jan. 13, will be Saturday, Jan. 25. The make-up class day for Tuesday, Jan. 14, will be Saturday, Feb. 8.
Courses will be held at the same time and place where they normally occur unless students are informed otherwise.
Students who have unavoidable conflicts on these Saturdays should contact their professors as soon as possible. Professors may require documentation for missing the make-up days, and students who need guidance on getting appropriate documentation should contact Student Advocacy and Accountability.
