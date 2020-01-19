Nicondra: A strong cold snap holds on through midweek

The promised cold swept in for Sunday. You will need to bundle up for Martin Luther King day observances and community projects outdoors. Temperatures in the 60s felt even chillier with strong winds Sunday. We can expect an even colder couple of days moving into Monday and Tuesday as high pressure settles over the region and the winds die down. Look for highs in the low 50s with most of the afternoon feeling like 40s over the next couple of days. Overnight lows will dip below freezing away from the metro area and the coast. Most stay above freezing for Monday morning, but by Tuesday expect some areas north and west to get down into the 20s and some of the usual areas like Houma and parts of the River Parishes will see freezing temperatures as well. Late Wednesday into Thursday a rebound begins ahead of the next front.