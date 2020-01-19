Violet man arrested for fatal shooting of stepfather

VIOLET, La. (WVUE) -The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a Violet man Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Friday, Sheriff Pohlmann said.
Joel Lehmann, 35, was booked with first degree murder of his stepfather inside the home they shared in Violet.
Police say around 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, deputies responded to a call for assistance at a home in the 5400 block of East St. Bernard Highway in Violet. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been fatally shot inside the home. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
During the course of the investigation, detectives determined Lehmann was responsible for the shooting.
Lehmann was booked into St. Bernard Parish Prison. Bond has not yet been set.
