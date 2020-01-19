Zack: Winter has returned to the area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - January has certainly felt more like spring lately but winter is taking its month back over the next few days.
It’s a shock to the system as you step out of the door this morning with breezy and colder conditions moving in. Even though we will start the day with clouds, an abundance of sunshine will return to the forecast making for quite a nice Sunday. That is if you are dressed for it as highs only climb a few degrees into the middle 50s.
Get ready for some freezing starts over the next few mornings, especially away from Lake Pontchartrain. Lows could dip into the 20s north of the lake come Tuesday morning with a light freeze expected elsewhere. Only the city and east bank areas along the lake will avoid freezing temperatures this week.
Although it will be cold, it will generally be sunny for the first half of the upcoming week. This includes a nice but chilly day for the Martin Luther King Jr holiday. Our next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until late week on Thursday going into Friday.
