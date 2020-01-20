Bruce: Cold January Feel Is Back

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The feel of January is back and here to stay for a few days. On this Martin Luther King day, you will need the heavy coats as highs barely hit the 50° mark with bright sunshine. It will stay cold as another shot of chilly air moves in tonight. As high pressure settles over the region and the winds die down. Look for highs near 50 with most of the afternoon feeling like 40s over the next couple of days. Overnight lows into Tuesday morning will dip below freezing north shore and south and west of the city. Expect some areas north and west to get down into the mid to upper 20s and some of the usual areas like Houma and parts of the River Parishes will see freezing temperatures as well. Pipes will be fine but protect tender plants and pets. In the metro we stay in the mid-upper 30s. Late Wednesday into Thursday a rebound begins ahead of the next front. Next rain chance comes Thursday.