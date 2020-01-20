Frank Wilson hired as McNeese head football coach

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former Texas-San Antonio head coach Frank Wilson has been hired as the next head football coach of the McNeese State University Cowboys football team.
McNeese announced the hiring Thursday morning on its Twitter page. A news conference will be held at noon Friday in the Endzone Club on the second floor of the Jack Doland Field House. The public is invited to attend.
Wilson replaces Sterlin Gilbert, who left McNeese to become offensive coordinator at Syracuse.
The 46-year-old Wilson is a New Orleans native who has coached at LSU - where he served as associated head coach for the Tigers - at Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Tennessee.
Wilson was hired as head coach at Texas-San Antonio (UTSA) in January 2016, replacing Larry Coker. In his first year, he led UTSA to a 6-7 record and its first-ever bowl game.
UTSA fired Wilson in December. He went 19-29 as head coach of UTSA.
