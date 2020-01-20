Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ayana Mitchell scored 15 points, Faustine Aifuwa added 10 points and 13 rebounds and the LSU women withstood Kentucky's fourth-quarter rally to beat the No. 11 Wildcats 65-59. Mitchell scored the game's first five points and the Lady Tigers led the rest of the way, going up by 18 with nine minutes left. Rhyne Howard scored 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Wildcats back, closing to within four with 49 seconds remaining. But Jaelyn Richard-Harris made four free throws and Jailin Cherry three to hold off Kentucky.