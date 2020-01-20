Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LOUISIANA CAPITOL-TIME CAPSULE
Huey Long-era time capsule extracted at Louisiana Capitol
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A decades-old time capsule buried in the walls of the Louisiana Capitol building by former Gov. Huey Long has been uncovered. The state Senate says Long and architect Leon Weiss concealed a copper box behind the cornerstone in the northwest corner of the Capitol building in 1931. The box was found during research for rehabilitation of the nearly 90-year-old historic landmark. The building's current architects say planned construction would make accessing the capsule in the future impossible, so Senate officials decided to extract the time capsule. But the Senate says the box will remain sealed for now — until it is analyzed and a plan is decided for where and how to display the time capsule and its contents.
Katrina levee failures subject of new book
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The founder of an organization dedicated to educating the public about levee failures in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina has written a book. A news release from activist Sandy Rosenthal says the book is entitled “Words Whispered in Water: Why Levees Broke in New Orleans.” Rosenthal is the founder of Levees.org. The group's focus is educating the public that catastrophic flooding during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 was caused by failure of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' poorly designed and constructed flood walls. Florida-based Mango Publishing said publication is set for Sept. 15.
Grant to help restore Louisiana-Lafayette's oldest building
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The National Endowment for the Humanities will give as much as $125,000 to help restore the oldest building at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Center for Louisiana Studies Director Joshua Caffery says the center must raise another $375,000 over the next four years to get the full amount. The center began restoring the Roy House last year. It was built in 1901 and is the only university building on the National Register of Historic Places. The university's news release doesn't give the total needed for renovations. At present, the center has offices in the university library.
Woman wanted in fatal Texas stabbing arrested in Louisiana
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in Arlington say a woman wanted in the fatal Jan. 11 stabbing of a man has been arrested in Louisiana. An Arlington police news release says 31-year-old Leah Franklin was arrested Saturday by U.S. marshals in Shreveport, Louisiana, on a murder warrant in the death of Antonio Merle. Texas court records do not show that Franklin has been formally charged and Caddo Parish, Louisiana, jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Police say Merle was found with stab wounds about 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 11 and died later at a hospital.
LSU title parade draws massive crowds
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Thousands of LSU fans wearing purple and gold lined streets near Tiger Stadium and packed a basketball arena for a parade honoring the football team's national championship. A day after visiting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Tigers players rode on truck-pulled floats and tossed Mardi Gras beads along the route in Baton Rouge. LSU coach Ed Orgeron again posed with the national championship trophy. Quarterback Joe Burrow also presented a replica of his Heisman Trophy to the school. LSU capped off a 15-0 season Monday by beating Clemson for the school's fourth national title.
Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-swat case
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Police Department says a misdemeanor simple battery warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. has been rescinded. The warrant was issued Thursday. Video posted on social media appears to show Beckham swatting a security officer's buttocks during LSU's locker room victory celebration after Monday night's college national championship game in the Superdome. A police official on Saturday said that the security officer involved in the incident decided to drop the charge. Beckham has also come under scrutiny over his apparent cash payments to Tigers players on the field after the game.
Audit: Louisiana city's pay supplement may have been illegal
OAKDALE, La. (AP) — An independent financial audit says a southwestern Louisiana city may have run afoul of the state's constitution when it gave its workers a one-time pay supplement that cost nearly $41,000. An accountant looking at the books for Oakdale says the city might have violated a Louisiana Constitution provision governing how public funds can be spent. The American Press reports about 60 workers received the one-time pay supplement, which was approved by the city council and mayor in November 2018. No elected officials got the bonuses. Mayor Gene Paul and the city's clerk have requested a legal opinion from the attorney general's office to determine whether the adjustments were allowed — and to prevent any future potential violations.
Aviation maintenance company opening at Louisiana airport
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — An aviation maintenance and repair facility will open at a northwest Louisiana airport to serve commercial airline customers. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Advanced Aero Services's plans for a new facility at the Shreveport Regional Airport. The startup company, called AAS, plans to create 60 new jobs at the site by next year, with an average annual salary of $49,600 plus benefits. Hiring is expected to begin within two months. AAS plans to establish its operations in an existing hangar located in the Shreveport Regional Airport’s Aeropark. Then, it will seek financing for an expansion that the governor's office said is expected to lead to as many as 1,000 jobs within the decade. Louisiana is giving AAS workforce training assistance along with tax breaks.