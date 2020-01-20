Nicondra: A freeze warning in effect for parts of the area

After an unusually warm period last week the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for tonight north and west of Lake Pontchartrain. Low temperatures will dive into the upper 20s north with several locations particularly in the River Parishes, Terrebonne and Northern Lafourche also dipping below the 32 degree mark. A brisk breeze will hold on through the early part of the evening with winds subsiding in the wee hours of the morning so the duration of the lowest temperatures should not be long enough to effect pipes. Tuesday we will see a very chilly afternoon with temperatures in the 40s most of the day and another freeze on tap for Wednesday.