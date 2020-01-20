Store owners want help after rash of shoplifting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Local store owners are hoping something is done after a rash of recent shoplifting incidents. They say a group of young people appear to be getting more brazen.
Two women and one man walked into a Metairie Road children’s store on Friday afternoon and took off with armloads of Mardi Gras merchandise
“They were laughing the whole time like it was a game,” said the manager of ‘Little Miss Muffin’.
She took pictures with her cell phone as the thieves ran out of the store directly in front of her. They fled in a gray Honda Accord with a temporary license plate down Metairie Road toward Orleans Parish.
The manager of the Walgreens on Metairie Road said the suspects visited her store Friday afternoon as well and were thwarted in an apparent effort to steal a box load of expensive perfume. As brazen as this robbery was, the manager says it wasn’t the first time.
“It happened three weeks ago...it happened before, and we recognized that girl that came in,” said the ‘Little Miss Muffin’ manager.
Three hours after the ‘Little Miss Muffin’ robbery, the thieves struck again this time at ‘Jean Therapy’ on Magazine Street and the suspects were three women and one man.
A store manager says they saw a Facebook post, concerning the ‘Little Miss Muffin’ robbery early in the day and though they were somewhat forewarned there was little they could do.
“They took a lot of Mardi Gras apparel which we just got in, and we were excited about, so that’s really frustrating,” said the manager of the second store hit on Friday.
She says they called the NOPD, but no one came.
"It would be great if they had come as soon as possible. It's really frustrating that they wouldn't come, because God forbid, one of us was getting hurt," said the 'Jean Therapy' manager.
Over the past year and a half 'Fleurty Girl' has been victimized as well and has posted this picture seeking help in locating suspects.
Victims hope that an arrest comes quickly before things get worse.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says their investigation is moving forward and they hope to make an arrest soon. We have reached out to the NOPD on this story, but have not heard back.
