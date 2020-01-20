As Super Bowl gets closer, sports books on the Coast stay busy

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Sports books across the Coast saw plenty of action Sunday as the Chiefs and the 49ers soared to victory, beating out the Packers and the Titans and going on to face off against each other in Super Bowl 54.
Casinos were full of people Sunday night, all out watching the NFC and AFC Title games.
“I mean it is great. I love it. I enjoy it. I live in Birmingham and I come down here to see my dad in Pearlington and I come in here and make some sports bets so I enjoy it. I do,” said Lydell Curry.
Many of those who came out to place bets were hoping they would get to place money on the Saints. But it wasn’t meant to be after their upsetting loss to the Vikings two weeks ago.
“I am a little disappointed. I am a season ticket holder for the Saints. I was thinking they would be here," said Kenneth Lawson. “But just got used to sports betting. We don’t have it in New Orleans so I just take the short drive up to see if I can get a little extra money.”
Tommy McDaniel is another Saints season ticket holder. “People just love having a stake in the game,” he said. "That is what it is all about. It is all about entertainment and having a stake in who you want to win.”
Josh Law, a sports book writer for the Silver Slipper Casino, had a bigger stake than most as he is a die hard Chiefs fan. Yet, he didn’t have much time to enjoy the win as many came out to make last minute wagers on the Packers and 49ers.
“Just being here working during the AFC Championship game as a Chiefs fan, it sucks but I am here doing a job," said Law. “We had a lot of people here coming in from Louisiana, lots of betting."
They weren’t the only individuals that wanted to get in on all the fun. Famous sports gambler Mattress Mack also returned to the coast on Sunday to place a wager. Mack placed two $500,000 bets on the Titans to beat the Chiefs.
He placed one at the Beau Rivage and another at the Scarlet Pearl. With the Chiefs coming up big, the house was victorious in both.
