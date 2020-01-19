Bruce: Chilly And Dry For Now-Next Rain Comes Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A cold start to your Tuesday as lows fell to the upper 20s and lower 30s. Tonight will see another frosty night on the north shore as lows dip back into the upper 20s . A brisk breeze of late will subside as sunny skies are expected. Tuesday we will see a very chilly afternoon with temperatures in the 40s most of the day. Our next rain chance comes Thursday, as it will be short lives. We dry out Friday through the weekend. Temps will stay on the cool side over the next several days.