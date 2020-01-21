Endymion parade route change means some businesses will miss out

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Endymion parade route brought customers right to the Circle Bar’s front door until now.
“It’s our biggest night by far of the year so we're kind of like can we survive. But it's also exhausting,” said bar co-owner, Dave Clements.
Clements says they were already preparing for this year's route. But since the city and the Superkrewe announced they would be bypassing some of St. Charles and Lee Circle, Clements jokes how all they're hoping for is some spillover.
“We’re going to miss it and we hope it comes back next year, but I understand why they're doing it… if they want to make a little detour put some cones out,” said Clements.
The parade will take a different route since the partially collapsed hard rock hotel and construction forced the changes. Krewe leaders say they approached city leaders in November, fearing they wouldn't be able to keep their mid-city route. But with a route that still goes down Canal Street, krewe President, Dan Kelly says they're pleased.
“We’re able to parade where we want to parade, we have a few glitches that we have to work through but I think the entire 3200 member crew is very excited that we're going to be able to be in Mid-city where we want to be,” said Kelly.
The krewe was also charged with helping provide additional security to help on the busiest day of Carnival. Kelly says that’s something they usually do anyway, especially with the initial set up in moving the floats in place Friday night.
And particularly after two incidents in three years on or near the parade route, Kelly says Jefferson Parish sheriff’s office will help with both initial set up as well as provide security during the parade.
“The police department is taking a lot of precautions that we're not aware of specifically, but we do know they're taking extra precautions and that's part of what Jefferson parish is going to assist with some of the crossovers and main intersections,”
Carnival historian Arthur Hardy says this isn’t the first time, and it likely won’t be the last time the Krewe of Endymion will change their route, but he says it’s paramount the krewe roll through Mid-city.
“It be devastating to a lot of people who plan year around for the Endymion open house, it’s a big deal for this neighborhood and it belongs in Mid-city, the roots are here, it’s not an Uptown parade and never will be in my mind,” said Hardy.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.