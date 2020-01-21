2 men arrested in deadly St. John Parish quadruple shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two men connected to a 2019 drive-by shooting that left three people injured and someone dead.
On May 29, 2019, about 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 300 blk. of Homewood Place in Reserve in reference to gunshots heard in the area.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that several shots were fired from a vehicle towards a crowd of people standing outside a residence. No victims were located in the area.
Shortly after, officers responded to Ochsner Medical Complex after learning four men were suffering from gunshot wounds. The injured victims were two 21- year-old males and one 19-year-old male. They were treated and released.
Another victim, Kyree Jones, 20, of Reserve, died from his injuries.
Based on investigation, detectives developed Carlshane Dennis, 31, a convicted felon, and Darrius Williams, 26, as suspects, and judicial warrants were obtained for their arrests.
Williams was charged with second degree murder (felony) and three counts of attempted second-degree murder. He is being held in custody in lieu of a $2,500,000 bond.
Dennis was charged with second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm/carrying concealed weapon by a convicted felon.
He is being held in custody in lieu of a $2,525,000 bond.
