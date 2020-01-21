Nicondra: Another frigid night ahead

A chilly stretch for the next couple of days. Low temperatures managed to hit freezing as promised along the Mississippi Gulf Coast and northern parishes as well as a few locations away from the water south of Lake Pontchartrain. High pressure is in control leaving blue sky across the region, but even with plenty of sunshine the cold air will stay in the upper 40s through the afternoon. Wednesday morning will likely be freezing as well before clouds move in and we see some temperature rebound into the afternoon ahead of our next weather system. The next system moves in Thursday. Expect wet weather through the evening on Thursday clearing and cooler once again as we head into the weekend.