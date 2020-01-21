State Senator Wesley Bishop pleads guilty to federal charge

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Sen. Wesley Bishop pleaded guilty Tuesday (Jan. 21) to a felony of making false statements to a federal agency.
Bishop was in Federal Court in New Orleans where a change of plea hearing was held.
Bishop, a state senator and associate vice chancellor at Southern University at New Orleans, made a false statement to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Prosecutors allege Bishop claimed certain people were tenants at his rental property in New Orleans, when in fact they were not living at the property.
In December, Bishop pleaded not guilty.
Sentencing is set for April 21.
Southern University confirmed Bishop submitted his resignation on January 20 as vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. The university said his resignation is effective March 21, 2020. He has been on paid administrative leave since the charge was announced.
