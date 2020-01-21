St. George’s Episcopal School prepares middle school students for a successful future

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Middle schoolers are young adults – that are hyphenated in between. It is a time of change that is one of the most memorable in life.
“Here, they are not in the middle. They are at the top,” said St. George’s Episcopal Head of School Joseph Kreutziger. “They’re building confidence as leaders of this school so that they are not just ready educationally, but in every other way to succeed at the next level.”
Working with the kids is special because of the interaction and watching them grow into the amazing adults that they are growing into. Meantime, there is still a since of wonder and hunger for creativity.
“No two children are alike and with that simple, yet profound, premise that each child learns differently,” Kreutziger explained. “We treat each child differently.”
St. George’s celebrates and promotes the strength of students, but also lift them and support them in their challenges.
“St. George’s has really supported me with my academic learning. I feel like it lets me go at my own pace,” student Roya Brinkman said.
The school wants its students to embody the values it holds dear: perseverance, integrity, respect and compassion. Students are being cultivated as citizens of the New Orleans community, but also the nation and the world.
St. George’s middle school programs build lifelong learning, because it is lifelong success.
“They’ve been challenging me and I really love that because once I get to high school I’m going to be one step ahead and that’s always better,” Brinkman said.
St. George’s distinguishes itself by being intentionally small, student driven and student centered.
“We intentionally end in eighth grade. That allows our students the time and a safe space for us to take intellectual risks,” Kreutziger said.
It really does allow them to achieve tremendous success.
Find out more about St. Georges Episcopal School here.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.