Suspects sought for pair of armed robberies

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Dept. is asking for help in identifying and locating two suspects wanted for two armed robberies on December 22.
The first armed robbery happened around 3:25 a.m., in the 1100 block of North Rampart Street.
The second armed robbery happened in the 2400 block of Elysian Fields only 20 minutes later. the subjects entered a business, one armed with a gun, and demanded money from the register. The victim complied and the subjects fled the location across Elysian Fields Avenue towards Law Street, then unknown.
Anyone with information on the pictured suspects is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 822-1111.
