8 suspects wanted in counterfeit currency cases in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in identifying eight individuals involved in counterfeit currency cases in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) released photos of the suspect individuals on the agency’s Facebook page on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
EBRSO said the individuals are wanted for questioning for negotiating counterfeit United States currency at various businesses in Baton Rouge.
The incidents happened between August and December 2019. The Baton Rouge Police Department and the United States Secret Service are also working on the cases.
Anyone who can help identify the individuals is urged to call EBRSO at 225-389-5009 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225)-344-STOP or (225-344-7867).
Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.
