Video shows charter bus carrying University of Alabama students catching fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency responders quickly took action to control a bus fire in Moselle on Sunday afternoon.
Fire officials responded to the call of a charter bus fire on Sanford Road off of Interstate 59 around 2 p.m.
WDAM was told the bus was carrying students from The University of Alabama traveling through Mississippi back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., from New Orleans.
First responders said the bus driver ran over an object on the road, which caused the bus to catch fire.
After the bus driver evacuated the students, the bus became engulfed in flames.
Thankfully no one was hurt.
