70-year-old man becomes Gentilly murder victim

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Just before 8 p.m. on Monday, people who live in the 1600 block of Treasure Street heard gunshots.
“As we turned to come inside we heard gunshots. The first thing he said was ‘Oh Lord. I hope my momma’s not dead,” a neighbor said.
The shots were coming from inside a nearby house. Police say someone forced their way inside and shot a 70-year-old Lloyd Vanderhorst Sr. in the chest. The victim died at the hospital.
“Life is precious and to just take somebody’s life like that is crazy,” a neighbor said.
“It definitely shook us up,” Riva LaVoy said.
LaVoy owns the Miracle Hall, across the street from the incident. She says the Vanderhorst was a nice man who often helped his neighbors.
“He was a very quiet guy. He’s helped me do a few things. He was a plumber. He’s done some odds and ends in the neighborhood, plumbing jobs and even helped us with some bricks when someone accidentally ran their car into the Miracle Hall. He was a good guy,” Lavoy said.
LaVoy says the victim was quiet and while it’s upsetting, she doesn’t believe it was a random act.
“The Way the situation happened, there was some noise or something first, so there was some type of situation of some sort. I’m not sure what happened outside of that and it looks like it escalated,” Lavoy said.
They say violence isn’t something they’re used to in this neighborhood.
“Our street is so quiet. I’ve been here now since 2011. We renovated a building and acquired a lot. We haven’t had any issues,” LaVoy said.
They say it won’t be the same without their neighbor, but they’re hoping everyone now will come together to restore peace in their normally quiet block.
