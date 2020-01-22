Bruce: Clouds roll in with rain likely Thursday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Clouds are on the increase as today will be more overcast but staying dry. Temps will remain cool with highs in the middle 50s Low pressure will move across Texas during the day and a large area of rain will break out to the west. By tonight evening some light rain will be possible Rain periods and even a few claps of thunder are possible on Thursday.
Much drier weather arrives by Thursday evening and sun will return by Friday.
The weekend should be nice but some clouds are possible on Sunday. Another area of low pressure move will move to the south over the Gulf of Mexico. If the low is a bit farther north then some rain may be possible especially south of the lake on Sunday. I will update as we get closer.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.