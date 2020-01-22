Hundreds pack town hall meeting to voice concerns about crime in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For months they’ve been dealing with car break-ins and their car windows being busted out. Earlier this month there was also a day-long manhunt for three teens accused of trying to hit an NOPD officer with a stolen car.
“I’m actually afraid to go to the grocery store when the sun goes down. I’m afraid to get out of my car. So, it’s been really, really bad. I hope they do something,” said Lakeview neighbor Linda Weiss.
Neighbors wanted to hear solutions. They also had questions about the NOPD consent decree and what’s being done to address repeat juvenile offenders.
Another concern —whether the Mayor’s office sent a representative to the meeting.
A meeting organizer said he was told at the last minute that a representative from Cantrell’s office would be there but would not be on the panel. That panel included city council members, the NOPD,the district attorney, the head of the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights and juvenile court judges.
“So we have to look at what do we do in between. And, how do we get to these kids. Remember, a lot of the children that we are seeing, and a lot of the repeat offenders that are coming in front of us are children that have not had an opportunity to be sentenced, children that have not had an opportunity to go before a judge. So, we have to get to those children before we get to the sentencing phase,” said Candice Bates-Anderson, the Chief Judge of Orleans Parish Juvenile Court.
We reached out to the Mayor’s office. A City Hall spokesperson said, “Mayor Cantrell was represented tonight by NOPD leadership.” In a statement that spokesperson goes on to say “The Mayor and her public safety leadership team will continue to address these issues, and to bring every resource to bear to make New Orleans safe.”
