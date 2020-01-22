LSU wins nailbiter over Florida; improves to 6-0 in SEC play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team held on to win a nailbiter over the Florida Gators in the PMAC on Jan. 21.
With .5 seconds left in the game, Florida got the ball and it appeared on the game’s live telecast that forward Blackshear Kerry made a basket to tie 84 all and send the game into overtime.
However, after an official review, the referees determined Kerry did not get the shot off in time and ending the game. LSU won 84-82.
Emmitt Williams led the Tigers with 19 points on the night.
The Tigers improve to 14-4 on the season and 6-0 in SEC play. LSU travels to Austin, Texas to face the Texas Longhorns at 1 p.m. on Jan. 25.
