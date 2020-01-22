Municipal and traffic court reopens following cyber attack

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The cyber-attack that hit the City of New Orleans’ network a month ago shutdown everything at Municipal & Traffic Court.
"It hit us really hard," said Administrative Judge Sean Early. "When the cyber-attack hit, everything went down."
The court now has a backlog of 3,500 cases.
Every case. Every name. Every case name,” said Judge Early. “Every case number was on the computer and there was no paper back up for it."
The court reopened to the public for the first time Wednesday, January 22, and the staff has their work cut out for them, doing everything by hand.
"We've been having clerks and workers scanning that stuff in,” Judge Early said. “Punching in case numbers. Manually. Kind of like the old way."
Attorneys like Rhett Powers are also trying to catch up.
“Everybody is calling me wanting to know why their tickets aren’t dismissed or done with and they’re not,” said Powers. “That’s a big hinderance on me. It’s just having clients call saying ‘what’s going on, why are you not doing something.’"
Powers says he was able to reschedule some court dates.
People who were cited between December 13 and January 21, 2020 have until February 28 to pay their tickets without getting a penalty.
"We encourage anybody that had a case set be it traffic or municipal court set during that time, that window, to come back down and address it,” Judge Early said. “We had not issued an attachment for anybody's arrest. We're not going to. We want to give people about a month and a half to come and address their case."
Amira White and Eric Etheredge tried to pay a ticket Wednesday but had no luck because it wasn’t yet in the system.
"They didn't really give a valid reason. They just said your ticket isn't in," said Eric Etheredge.
"I don't blame them,” Amira White said. “It's not their fault that there was a cyber-attack, it's still obnoxious, nonetheless."
People who have a court appearance date for January 22 and on Judge Early says they need to appear in court.
