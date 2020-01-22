Ohio steakhouse names new, crawfish-topped dish in honor of Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - A steakhouse in Ohio has already rolled out the red carpet and brought out the fine china for the likely arrival of LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow.
Burrow, who led No. 1 LSU to victory over No. 3 Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship, is presumed by the nation’s sports media outlets to be number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Cincinnati Bengals have the first pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Burrow’s next likely career move has inspired Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse in Cincinnati has named its newest dish the “Steak Burrow.”
The dish features a 16oz Blackened Prime Ribeye with Creole Crawfish Sauce. A photo shared on social media shows a steak with two boiled crawfish on top of it.
Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse also pledges to donate $9 of every Steak Burrow sold to the Athens County Food Pantry. Burrow brought awareness to the level of poverty in his hometown when he accepted the Heisman Trophy on Dec. 14, 2019.
“We were inspired by Joe Burrow’s recent Heisman trophy acceptance speech where he recognized his hometown and brought awareness to the issue of food insecurity in that area,” the restaurant’s social media post said.
The NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on April 23.
