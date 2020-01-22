Rain on the way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Clouds are rapidly moving into the area and Wednesday will be cloudy and cool. Low pressure will move across Texas during the day and a large area of rain will break out to the west. By Wednesday evening some light rain will be possible Rain periods and even a few claps of thunder are possible on Thursday.
Much drier weather arrives by Thursday evening and sun will return by Friday.
The weekend should be nice but some clouds are possible on Sunday. Another area of low pressure move will move to the south over the Gulf of Mexico. If the low is a bit farther north then some rain may be possible especially south of the lake on Sunday.
