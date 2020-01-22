Sheriff: Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of thefts involving catalytic converters, which have happened over the past month.
Since Dec. 19, deputies have taken reports of eight catalytic converters or other parts being stolen from parked vehicles at businesses in west St. Tammany Parish.
In addition, there was one attempted theft of a catalytic converter reported from a local vehicle dealership.
Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward through Crimestoppers.
