Suspect arrested after Thibodaux shooting leaves one injured

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - The Thibodaux Police Department says a suspect has been arrested following a drive-by shooting that left one man injured.
Police Chief Bryan Thibodaux says officers responded to calls of a shooting around 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Street. When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators learned that the incident was the result of a drive-by shooting and 21-year-old Diamonte Johnson was developed as a suspect.
Johnson was arrested on Sunday and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex with one count of attempted second degree murder. He remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.
The shooting remains under investigation. Police have not ruled out the possibility of more suspects being involved.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.