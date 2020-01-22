Zack: Clouds are back, rain not too far behind

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Quickly things are changing out there as we are transitioning from this dry and cold weather to a wet and cool next 24 hours.
Expect clouds to continue to thicken up through this afternoon. The thick cloud cover will hold our temperatures down quite a bit as highs only manage to climb into the low 50s. Any rain should hold off during the daylight hours today but come later tonight, those rain chances will quickly increase.
Thursday will be a wet day as off and on rain showers will be possible. It looks as though the highest coverage will be during the first half of the day before we slowly dry things out by the afternoon. This rain event won’t last long as cool, sunshine returns to the forecast on Friday with sunny skies continuing into the weekend.
Our next system could move in for the second half of the weekend leading to a rainy Sunday. That’s something we will watch over the coming days.
