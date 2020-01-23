Baby named after Joe Burrow delivered at Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A little over a week after LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a 42-25 national championship victory over Clemson, a baby named in his honor was born in Baton Rouge.
Dustin and Sarah McKnight welcomed their second child, William Burrow McKnight, into the world at 7:18 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Daryl Centar, a spokesperson for the hospital, says Dustin and Sarah “proudly named” their second child after LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
William Burrow weighed eight pounds, two ounces, and measured 22 inches in length. Certified nurse midwife Vickie Matherne helped deliver William Burrow.
The McKnights, including William Burrow’s older sister Emilie, live in Walker.
