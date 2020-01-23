Baby named after Joe Burrow delivered at Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

William Burrow McKnight, named after LSU's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback sleeps soundly after being born on Jan. 21, 2020. (Source: Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge)
By Nick Gremillion | January 23, 2020 at 12:46 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 2:21 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A little over a week after LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a 42-25 national championship victory over Clemson, a baby named in his honor was born in Baton Rouge.

Dustin and Sarah McKnight welcomed their second child, William Burrow McKnight, into the world at 7:18 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.

Daryl Centar, a spokesperson for the hospital, says Dustin and Sarah “proudly named” their second child after LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Dustin (left), Sarah, (center), and Emile McKnight (right) pose for a photo with the McKnight family's new member, baby William Burrow McKnight.
Dustin (left), Sarah, (center), and Emile McKnight (right) pose for a photo with the McKnight family's new member, baby William Burrow McKnight. (Source: Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge)
6-year-old Emile McKnight poses for a photo with her newborn brother William Burrow McKnight
6-year-old Emile McKnight poses for a photo with her newborn brother William Burrow McKnight (Source: Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge)
William Burrow McKnight, named after LSU's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback awakens just in time for a photo with his parents Dustin and Sarah McKnight.
William Burrow McKnight, named after LSU's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback awakens just in time for a photo with his parents Dustin and Sarah McKnight. (Source: Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge)

William Burrow weighed eight pounds, two ounces, and measured 22 inches in length. Certified nurse midwife Vickie Matherne helped deliver William Burrow.

The McKnights, including William Burrow’s older sister Emilie, live in Walker.

