Bruce: Rain Returns Today But Not For Long

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Rain returns today as a Pacific front rolls by. Rain will be spotty with a couple of spotty downpours. The rain will not last long. It moves out by early evening as temps will stay on the cool side.
Friday skies will clear quickly, giving way to bright sunshine. Highs will be right on target for late January on the 60-65 range.
Our next system could move in for the second half of the weekend leading to a rainy Sunday. That’s something we will watch over the coming days.
