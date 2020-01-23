Ex-husband of ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ actress booked in child rape case

Jean-Pierre Guy Gillain, 51 (Source: WVUE)
January 23, 2020 at 3:04 PM CST - Updated January 23 at 3:04 PM

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - The ex-husband of “NCIS: New Orleans” actress Zoe McLellan was arrested by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for allegedly raping a three-year-old boy, according to authorities.

Jean-Pierre Guy Gillain, 51, was arrested in Los Angeles on charges of first-degree rape and aggravated crime against nature on Jan. 8 and extradited to Jefferson Parish and booked Wednesday.

The incident began in 2015, according to Capt. Jason Rivarde, a spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Gillain was being held without bond on Thursday at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna.

