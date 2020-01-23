JPSO: Man found fatally shot in an unincorporated area of Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide in Jefferson Parish.
Police responded to the call at around 5 a.m. when they found the victim near the intersection of Creston and Richard. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
No suspect or motive behind the incident has been released. The victim’s identity is also being withheld until his family has been contacted.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
