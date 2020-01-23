Lakeview residents protest recent crime as city discusses solutions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The City says it is taking action to curb juvenile crime in New Orleans. The move follows a packed town hall meeting Tuesday night in Lakeview where neighbors say they’ve had enough.
Residents in the Lakeview neighborhood are demanding solutions from City Hall. Some even protested Wednesday calling for immediate action.
“We want actual results. We don’t want placation,” says resident Elizabeth Schindler.
They’ve been dealing with months of vehicle break-ins and window smashing. And earlier this month, there was a day long manhunt for three juveniles accused of trying to run over a NOPD officer with a stolen car.
“I’ve lived in Lakeview for 58 years and we’ve never had these problems before but now they just keep compounding because nothing is being done about it,” says Fred Yeager.
Following a packed town hall meeting on the issue, the city tells FOX 8 it’s launching two new programs focused on curbing juvenile crime, specifically property crimes.
The first, an evening reporting center for those ages 14-17. The second, what the administration calls an intensive supervision program that’s staffed by social workers from the juvenile detention center. It’s for those ages 10-16 who have committed a non-violent offense.
New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno says another possible solution they’re looking at is modeled after a Jefferson Parish program that cost $215,000 a year. The program allows local officers instead of probation officers to supervise repeat juvenile offenders.
“They are checking with these kids several times a week therefore if one of the child offenders seems to be having any additional issues they can immediately contact mental health providers and social services, possibly substance abuse,” says Moreno.
Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro also weighed in on what he believes is contributing to the problem. He says the NOPD is handcuffed by the consent decree.
“They’re not allowed to engage in proactive patrolling. They’re not allowed to participate in chases and again that sort of empowers and embrazens the criminal to go out and be more brazen on the streets,” says Cannizzaro.
The mayor’s office says the evening reporting center provides structured activities for youth who have been involved in minor offenses as an alternative to releasing them without supervision.
It is said that offenders would be required to physically report to the center Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. while their cases are being processed in juvenile court.
